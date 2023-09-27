Can you spot the Outrageous Fortune star in this clip? Video / PrimeTV

This Outrageous Fortune star may not look the way you remember.

Prime Video has released an official video of the cast of their hit show The Boys welcoming the characters of their new show Gen V, and it features a very special Kiwi.

Released this morning, ahead of the highly anticipated series debut on the video streaming service on September 29, Antony Starr makes an appearance, and he looks very different compared to his time on the award-winning New Zealand show.

Frank Whitten, Robyn Malcolm and Antony Starr. Photo / Getty Images

In a fictional welcome video, Starr can be seen appearing with some of his co-stars, including Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and Jessie T Usher, as they prepare Gen V characters for life at Godolkin University.

A compilation of clips from his castmates depict them saying, “Welcome to the family, Gen V”, before a blonde-haired Starr appears and sceptically says, “I’m pretty sure you’re going to enjoy it.”

His light hair and more mature look is a big change from the rough-around-the-edges brunette twins Kiwi audiences loved.

Outrageous Fortune actor Antony Starr in new video for Prime Video's GenV. Photo / Prime Video

Born and raised in the country, Starr shot to national fame playing the dual role of twins Jethro and Van West in hit comedy/drama Outrageous Fortune, which first aired in 2005. Starr, 39, began his professional acting career in the early 1990s with a small part in Shortland Street and guest roles in Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. He also appeared in Mercy Peak, in 2001, and later featured in P.E.T Detectives, Serial Killers and Street Legal.

In 2005, he was named best actor at the inaugural Qantas Television Awards for his role in Outrageous Fortune and won the 2007 Air New Zealand Screen Award for best performance by an actor, among other awards. He has also appeared in feature films The World’s Fastest Indian, In My Father’s Den, Without a Paddle and No. 2.

In 2011, Starr joined the cast of the Australian police drama Rush, and also starred in the second series of Lowdown.

Between 2013 and 2016, Starr played the lead, an ex-con who assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, in the hit US television series Banshee.

He’s gone on to star in American shows Homelander and The Boys, an Amazon Studios adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book.

Starr acts opposite Kiwi actor Karl Urban in the show, and has previously told The Spinoff: “We’ve got an American show with a Kiwi playing an all-American hero psychopath, and another Kiwi playing an Englishman. It’s a pretty bizarre mix-up.”

Gen V is available on Prime Video from September 29.