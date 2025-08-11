Advertisement
Popular Play School star and jazz icon Judy Bailey dies at 89

By Alexandra Feiam
Judy Bailey was inducted into the Australian Jazz Hall of Fame in 2014.

Beloved Play School star and jazz and blues pioneer Judy Bailey has died in Sydney.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Bailey underwent formal piano training and earned a performance diploma from Trinity College London at the age of 16, before moving to Sydney in 1960.

She died on August 8

