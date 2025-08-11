Her expansive career saw her working with greats including Graeme Lyall and John Sangster, and making television appearances on major networks including Channel 7’s Tommy Tycho’s Orchestra, Channel 9’s John Bamford’s Orchestra and Channel 10’s Jack Grimsley’s Orchestra.

The jazz performer joined the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in Sydney in 1973. Photo / Supplied

She joined the founding faculty of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music jazz studies programme in 1973.

That same year, she became the pianist for the ABC children’s programme, Kindergarten, before taking on a cherished role on Play School.

Her expansive career led her to directing the Sydney Youth Jazz Ensemble and serving as the musical director of the Sydney Opera House’s Bennelong jazz series.

She also toured Southeast Asia with the musical quartet Musica Viva before earning an Order of Australia Medal in 2004, the Apra Jazz Composition Award, the Distinguished Services to Australian Music award and an Entertainment Industry MO award.

She was awarded several achievements in her expansive career, including an Order of Australia in 2004. Photo / Supplied

In 2014, she was inducted into the Australian Jazz Bell Hall of Fame.

Tributes have flowed for the late musical pioneer, including from composer and producer Ross James Irwin, who described Bailey as a “wonderfully generous educator” and “supporter of young musicians”.

Singer Virna Sanzone said Bailey’s “generosity, energy and positivity seemed to be boundless”.

“Judy taught us all so much,” she wrote in an online tribute.

“For one thing, I can safely say I owe a lot of my inner musical world to Judy. She taught people to listen, to really hear, deeply.

“What a precious gift for any musician.”