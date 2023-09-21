Limp Bizket in 1997 after catapulting to fame. Photo / Getty Images

Breathe in, now breathe out New Zealand. Limp Bizkit are returning to our shores.

The nu metal band have announced their headline show at Auckland’s Spark Arena for this November and it promises to bring all the dad vibes as they play their fan favourite hits.

Announcing Hanabie as their special guest, the iconic 90s band will play one show in New Zealand on November 26 before heading to Australia where they will play at the Good Things Festival.

Founded in Florida in the mid 90s, the band first started making headway in the music industry in 1997. Earning a slew of loyal fans with their innovative debut album Three Dollar Bill, Y’all, it was their genre-blurring nu metal stampede that launched them into the mainstream environment and landed them chart topping status.

In the years that followed, Limp Bizkit have became music lover sensations going on to release six studio albums - including their number one charting successes Significant Other in 1999, and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water in 2000.

Receiving three Grammy Award nominations as well as multiple wins at the Billboard Music Awards, the band, made up of lead vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland, turntablist DJ Lethal and bassist Sam Rivers, boast a huge 13 million dedicated listeners each month on Spotify alone.

Now, some of those listeners will get to hear them live. The show is set to include an array of their best hits including Break Stuff, Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle) and Nookie, it’s due to incite mosh pits and rock’n’roll rebellion in a way only frontman Durst knows how.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Limp Bizkit and special guest Hanabie

What: Good Things tour

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 26

Tickets: Early bird pre-sale Monday, September 25 at 9am

General tickets Wednesday, September 27 at 9am