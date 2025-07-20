An insider told The Sun: “Charli’s wedding reception was the epitome of Brat. Her and George wanted to keep it very cool, so they shunned cars and walked down Hackney High St to get to Dalla. The restaurant had closed for them and they had a massive family-style meal with loads of pasta and champagne.

“People walking past were stunned when they saw Charli and George having a cheeky pre-dinner cigarette outside.

“Charli and George then went to a nearby hotel to get changed before they went to Ellie’s for a party.”

The reception continued at Ellie’s, a bar in Dalston that opened in May and is becoming known as one of the capital’s trendiest spots. Ellie’s is known for its £8 ($18) martinis.

Charli reportedly changed out of her £3300 ($7500) Vivienne Westwood Nova Cora mini dress into a second white outfit, reportedly in case of any drink spills.

“To get in you just had to walk up to the front and say ‘Charli’,” the source said. “Once inside, Charli and George had laid on a free bar and there were trays of cigarettes lying around for the smokers. There was a ‘no social media policy’ so no one posted any of the pictures from the reception online. It went on until around 4am when everyone crashed out and went home.”

News of the engagement first emerged in 2023, with The Sun reporting George had proposed.

In February 2024, sources said the couple had travelled to Italy to scout locations for their main celebration.

Earlier this month, it was reported Charli and George had chosen Sicily as the location for their second, larger wedding later this year.

A source told The Sun: “This was the formal wedding and the big event is happening in a few months. “Charli and George had the most perfect day in London. It was everything they wanted it to be – relaxed, informal and fun.”