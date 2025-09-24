Perrie Edwards kept her second pregnancy secret until she was sure "everything was good". Photo / Getty Images

Perrie Edwards kept her second pregnancy secret from her friends and family until she was sure “everything was good”.

The former Little Mix star, 32, is currently expecting her second child with her footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but she’s admitted the couple didn’t share the news with the “majority” of their loved ones because Perrie had previously lost two babies – and the singer was devastated to see speculation about a possible pregnancy on social media.

Edwards told Glamour magazine: “There’s two ways to look at it [the social media speculation]. You’re saying the woman looks either overweight, or she’s got a belly, or whatever it is that you think you’re entitled to comment on.

“But then, on the other hand, it’s not your news to share. It’s got nothing to do with you.

“For me, with this pregnancy, I hadn’t even told the majority of my family or friends yet because of what we went through in the past.