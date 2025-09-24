Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Pop star Perrie Edwards reveals secret pregnancy after past baby loss

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Perrie Edwards kept her second pregnancy secret until she was sure "everything was good". Photo / Getty Images

Perrie Edwards kept her second pregnancy secret until she was sure "everything was good". Photo / Getty Images

Perrie Edwards kept her second pregnancy secret from her friends and family until she was sure “everything was good”.

The former Little Mix star, 32, is currently expecting her second child with her footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but she’s admitted the couple didn’t share the news with the “majority” of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save