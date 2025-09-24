“We just wanted to make sure we’d had all the scans and that everything was good, instead of having to go through everything again. What made it worse was having to tell everyone the updates.
“That was one of the hardest parts. It’s not your information to know until it’s ready for that person to want to share that, whether it’s your friend, your family, or someone in the industry.”
Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to a son named Axel, 4, but they also lost another baby boy at 22 weeks.
The singer told the publication: “The whole experience was very traumatic.
“I always knew I wanted more children, and that I didn’t want Axel to be an only child. I wanted to be blessed with more kids, but I was just terrified. The thought of getting pregnant again was so scary.”
However, the couple ordered extra scans and tests for the new baby to help them feel reassured and Edwards admits she’s enjoying the pregnancy even if it can be “stressful” at times.
She said: “We’ve had loads of extra scans and it’s been really reassuring. So with this pregnancy, I’ve felt completely different. It feels like the first time around.
“I love being pregnant as well. I love the movements, I love the excitement. It’s stressful, but it is the most amazing thing ever.
“And this wasn’t planned either, so I’m glad I was relieved and happy when we found out.”
During the interview, Edwards said the baby is due in the new year and she feels “so positive” about this pregnancy.