Police investigating moment female TV reporter was violated live on air

Greta Beccaglia was touched outside a football game. Photo: YouTube, Instagram.

Police have launched an investigation into an incident where a female TV presenter was allegedly "molested" by a football fan on live TV.

Italian journalist Greta Beccaglia appeared to be slapped on the backside while reporting from outside a stadium when the camera captured the moment a spectator in a green jacket, camo-styled trousers and purple beanie walked up behind her.

A visibly annoyed and shocked Beccaglia responded with a fright before wagging her finger at the fan, the Sun reports.

Her verbal response has been translated into English as: "Sorry, you can't do this, I'm sorry."

Shortly afterwards, another supporter stopped next to Beccaglia before swearing into the camera with a hand gesture.

The timing of the footage will be particularly concerning for the Italian football authorities.

The spiteful Tuscan derby between Fiorentina and Empoli had been promoted as a designated Violence Against Women event that was supposed to raise awareness of an anti-stalking hotline.

The match was the centrepiece of a campaign branded: "Give violence against women the red card".

It has since emerged that police are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation to identify the fan.

Local reports have suggested Empoli police are reviewing video surveillance and speaking to witnesses to try to catch the fan.

One report also indicates police will speak with Beccaglia to get her side of the story.

The incident has also raised questions about the response from the panel of TV studio presenters after they failed to show serious concern for their colleague.

Host Giorgio Micheletti has been criticised for responding to the incident by saying: "Don't take it".

The Order of Journalists of Tuscany condemned the incident and the response from Micheletti.

A statement from the guild described the actions against Beccaglia as "molestation".

"Those in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture and the molester, invited the colleague to 'not take it'. No words of solidarity were heard towards her from the conductor," a translated statement claimed.

"The Order reiterates that the time has come stop minimising and remember that violence against women is above all a cultural and social problem."

The statement said the organisation stands with Beccaglia in solidarity.

"The Order of Journalists of Tuscany today denounces the very serious episode of harassment against a journalist which took place on live TV at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina match, in the days in which the greatest attention is paid to combating violence against women," the statement read.

Serie A has also released a statement to show its support for the reporter.

"Violence is expressed in many forms. We condemn them all, today and forever," the league posted on Twitter.

"Solidarity with Greta Beccaglia."

Beccaglia on Sunday liked a series of posts on Twitter, which referred to her ordeal as "intolerable" and "aberrant".

Over the weekend, players in Serie A had sported a red mark on their cheeks to promote a message against domestic violence and to spread awareness of an anti-stalking hotline.

Empoli came from behind in the contest with a late goal snatching a 2-1 victory.