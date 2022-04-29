Originally published by The Spinoff
Police 10/7 will be rebranded as 10/7 Aotearoa, and radio broadcaster Sam Wallace is being brought in as a new co-host.
TVNZ has announced the new iteration of the show, which has been on air since 2002, will launch on May 5 with "a refreshed look at policing in New Zealand".
The show came under fire last year over allegations of racism.
Auckland councillor turned mayoral candidate Efeso Collins said it "feeds on racial stereotypes".
A later review into the show determined that Māori and Pacific people who participated in the show were fairly portrayed, but the programme did little to discourage negative stereotypes.
In a press statement, TVNZ said the new version of the popular reality show would "highlight the vital work of the New Zealand police" while the new name signified "the programme's increased focus in featuring a broader range of communities around New Zealand".
Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto, co-host of the show since 2014, will return alongside Wallace.