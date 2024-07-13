The 4ft 7in tall straight-talker, best known as Dr Ruth and who is globally renowned for revolutionising the way the world talked about sex and sexuality while driving the ‘sexpert’ industry – despite saying she was a “square” – died peacefully at home in Manhattan, New York City, while clutching her family’s hands, her publicist said on Saturday.
Dr Ruth’s representative Pierre Lehu added in a statement to Page Six: “She died peacefully, at home, holding the hands of her son and daughter.”
In a separate comment to People, Pierre added: “It was as peacefully as she could possibly go. She was 96.
“It’s amazing, there was stuff still going on in her life and someone wants to make a biopic about her.”
By 1984 she had her own TV programme – the world-renowned Dr Ruth Show, which featured the host’s blunt and witty advice on sex.
She went on to rack up appearances on the US’ most popular shows including The Howard Stern Radio Show,The Tonight Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Dr Oz Show.
Her estimated net worth of at least $3 million was boosted by her string of best-selling books including Sex for Dummies,All in a Lifetime and Musically Speaking: A Life through Song.
Ruth told Page Six on her 94th birthday she was on a mission to help lonely people through the Covid pandemic, declaring: “I would like to be the ambassador for the state of New York combating loneliness – I want to give good advice to people who are lonely.”