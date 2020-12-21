Pink ends up in hospital after suffering ankle injury

Pink has shared with her followers that she fractured her ankle. Photo / Pink

Pink has fractured her ankle to end her "poop sandwich of a year".

The singer-songwriter has managed to injure herself just days before the end of the year and quipped she will "climb inside a raw chicken" and "check out salmonella".

She wrote on Instagram: "As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle! Later tonight I'm gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can't check out what salmonella's like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving ...

"I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it's not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

Pink donated $500,000 to a hospital emergency fund after she battled coronavirus herself.

She wrote: "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor.

"Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

"Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."