Donald Trump walks out on Piers Morgan. Video / Talk TV

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan appear to go head-to-head in an explosive new interview.

The two men known for their outspoken attitudes are sitting down in a 75-minute world exclusive for the launch of Morgan's new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, which is set to be released on April 25 on Sky News.

A shocking 30-second preview of the show posted to TalkTV's Youtube channel sees the two men clashing on camera which ultimately results in the former US President storming out of the interview.

The clip starts with Trump calmly saying, "Okay Piers, I'm ready." However, things quickly turn sour as Morgan's hard-hitting questions turn the former President hostile toward him.

It appears Trump reached boiling point when Morgan stated the former president provoked the deadly Capitol riots in January last year because he failed to admit defeat in the 2020 election.

Instead of calmly explaining his side of the story, Trump aggressively maintained he won the election and US President Joe Biden only took over office due to widespread voter fraud – a claim that has been taken to court multiple times and dismissed as there has been no credible evidence found to support it.

Piers Morgan quickly upsets his guest Donald Trump. Photo / Youtube

Trump barks at Morgan, "I think I'm a very honest man, much more honest than you, actually,"

Before Morgan hit back by saying, "It was a free and fair election - you lost," Trump quickly fired back, "Only a fool would think that."

To which Morgan said, "You think I'm a fool?"

"I do now, yeah," Trump responded.

News.com reported the former president was heard snarling at the talk show host, "What the f*** is this?" before continuing to say, "You're not real. You're a fake." To which Piers replied: "No, I'm just brutally honest."

The former reality TV star then appears infuriated by the exchange and calls Morgan "dishonest" and "a fool" before calling for the cameras to be turned off as he stormed off the set.

Piers Morgan's speaks out:

In a column for The Sun, Morgan revealed there was behind the scenes action prior to the interview which may have contributed to Trump's upset.

According to Morgan eight minutes, before the explosive interview was set to take place, a collection of "really bad" quotes he had said about Trump during the past two years had been sent directly to the former President.

The column later revealed Morgan blames British politician Nigel Farage who works for rival UK network, GB news for sending the collection of quotes to Trump in an effort to sabotage the interview.

Some of the quotes included, "Trump's a supreme narcissist", as well as calling the former reality TV star "pathetic", "dangerous" and a "monster".

The outspoken talk show host went on to say following the news of the quotes landing in Trump's lap he recalls walking into the former President's office to see him with "undisguised fury" before he said, "What the f*** is this?"

Morgan went on to explain it was touch and go before he convinced the former President to continue on with the interview by saying, "I've always been critical of you when I've felt you deserved it,"

"But as you know, I've also written and said many supportive things about you too. This is a one-sided hatchet job designed to stop you doing our interview."

Piers Morgan is set to launch his new talk show with a fiery first interview starring former US president Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

The talk show host also revealed he was initially promised a 20-minute interview and due to Trump's rage prior he was scared that would be cut down but instead landed 75 minutes with the former President.

Morgan said it was, " by far the longest time I'd ever had with him on camera, and it was a fascinating, often riveting, and sometimes hilarious series of exchanges with arguably the world's most famous person as we talked about everything from Ukraine, Putin, Kim Jong-Un and nuclear weapons, to the Royals, transgender athletes, Twitter and Joe Biden."

The talk show host noted in his column that the interview was "normal" for the first hour but quickly took a turn once he brought up the topic of the 2020 election and Trump's part in the 2021 Capitol riot.

The interview ended with Trump storming out of the room and was later heard denouncing the talk show host as a "scumbag".

Morgan admitted he sent Trump an email the following day saying, "You had every right to get annoyed and call me a fool for not believing the election was stolen from you, but I also have every right to my opinion, and I wasn't going to lie to your face just to avoid annoying you. The best friends are the most honest/critical ones, not the sycophants."

He then said, "As I write this, ten days later, I haven't had any reply.

Perhaps we'll never speak again, and our friendship is over?"