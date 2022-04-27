Piers Morgan is defending his attacks against Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Piers Morgan is speaking about his "strong dislike" for Meghan Markle in his new show.

Morgan sat down with his longtime friend Sharon Osbourne on his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss how she was "cancelled" for defending him and his relentless attacks on the former Suits star.

The talk show host discussed the matter on the latest episode of his show where he revealed his attacks on the Duchess aren't fueled by racism.

Morgan said, "You and I worked together for a long time. I've never known you have a racist bone in your body. I would like to think you've never felt that in me.

"We are not racist people, we never judge people because of their skin colour.

"I've certainly never written anything about Meghan Markle because of her mixed race."

The former X Factor judge backed up Morgan's words saying, "No. Skin colour, religion, that's not the way we run our lives."

Osbourne landed herself in a fiery debate with her CBS' The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood last year when the pair began talking about Morgan and his social media attacks on the Duchess of Sussex - which ultimately caused him to lose his job on Good Morning Britain.

Osbourne consequentially lost her job with CBS after the row.

Sharon Osbourne was fired from CBS' The Talk after a heated argument with her co-host. Photo / Getty Images

Later in the episode, the star shared what it was like being cancelled by the public. "I don't scare easily you know that but some of the comments that were coming through on my social media were so horrific about cutting my throat, my husband's, even the dogs, they wanted to kill my dogs."

She continued, "And then they started on Ozzy on his site and then my kids. And I just thought this is just insanity."

Morgan's new show made headlines last week when it was revealed his first guest was former US President Donald Trump.

In a 30-second preview of the episode, it appeared the two went head-to-head resulting in Trump storming out of the interview and calling for the cameras to be cut.

However, Trump's team say the promo clip was misleadingly edited to give the impression the former President shouted "turn the camera off" while rising from his chair in anger.