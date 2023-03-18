Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

A 2007 image is going viral that shows actor Vanessa Hudgens meeting her ex-boyfriend Austin Butler’s current girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

Currently, Vanessa is 34, Austin is 31, and Kaia is 21.

Vanessa met Kaia when she was only a little girl, and Vanessa was already a fully grown woman.

The red carpet photo was taken in 2007, Vanessa was nineteen then, and Kaia was only five.

And it really puts the ten-year age gap that Austin and Kaia have into perspective.

It has since been going viral on Twitter.

Vanessa and Austin dated for eight years and split up when Austin was filming his break-out role in Elvis.

When Austin snagged the role in Elvis and they were still a couple, Vanessa went on an American morning show and explained how she’d heard Austin singing along to Elvis in the car and then encourgaed him to audtion for the role.

Austin went viral for repeating that story after they broke up but referring to Vanessa as a “friend”, not an ex-girlfriend.

Neither Vanessa nor Austin has commented on the break-up, but there’s a video going viral of Vanessa walking past Austin at the Oscars, and neither acknowledges the other.

Austin and Kaia first sparked dating rumours in December 2021.

Kaia is a model and the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

She also made headlines for dating Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

Coincidentally, Kaia’s ex Elordi is playing Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic, Priscilla.

Austin and Kaia have now been linked since around 2021 and often walk the red carpet together.

Vanessa Hudgens, who dated Austin Butler for nine years. Photo / Getty Images

When Vanessa and Austin dated, Vanessa’s career eclipsed Austin’s; she was known for being part of the successful Disney High School Music franchise that shot her into mega-stardom, and Austin was a working actor known for roles on the cancelled Carrie Diaries and Zoey 101.

It wasn’t until after he got, his big break did the two call it quits. Vanessa is now engaged to sports star Cole Tuck.



