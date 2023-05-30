Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes pose with the Best Daytime TV Award for 'This Morning' at the National Television Awards 2013. Photo / Getty Images

One of the UK’s most popular television presenters has reiterated his disdain for his former TV buddy Phillip Schofield, who quit This Morning after confessing to an affair with a much younger work colleague while he was married.

Eamonn Holmes, a former presenter on the daytime show alongside Schofield, shared in a social media post that the disgraced host was “delusional” and warned him not to “look for a fight”, according to news.com.au.

Schofield dramatically stepped down as presenter of ITV’s flagship daytime programme last week. The host claimed that he was leaving the show because “This Morning itself has become the story”.

However, a few days later he admitted to having an affair with a much younger man who he first met as a teenager. Schofield revealed in a statement that he was “deeply sorry” for the affair which he claims was “unwise, but not illegal”.

The former presenter, who came out as gay three years ago, was still married to his wife at the time of the affair.

His fellow This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, who just a few days before had commended Schofield, said she had questioned him regarding the affair rumours a while ago, however he had lied to her and told her the speculation wasn’t true.

Holly Willoughby said she had questioned Phillip Schofield regarding the affair rumours. Photo / ITV

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie,” she shared on Instagram.

However, when it comes to seething This Morning hosts, Willoughby’s rage is not as palpable as former presenter Holmes.

Eamonn Holmes hosted This Morning on Fridays and filled in when the main TV hosts were on holiday between 2006 and 2021.

Since the truth about Schofield’s affair became public, Holmes has been vocal about his feelings towards the presenter on social media.

On Friday, Holmes expressed on Twitter that he had been “deceived and lied too,” by Schofield who “took us for fools”.

“The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him.”

Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Zoe Williams after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2021. Photo / Getty Images

He went on to say that Schofield was “finally caught out” and criticised ITV management for not taking “action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people”.

Schofield broke his silence regarding his exit from This Morning and defended it amid speculation that the show is “toxic”. However, Holmes was quick to respond to Schofield’s actions on social media.

“Schofield has just put out a delusional statement.

“Like Holly [Willoughby] he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hours.

“I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if [you are] looking for a fight [you] have picked on the wrong person!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both issued statements on their Instagram accounts last week. Photo / Instagram

Schofield’s Instagram statement, referred to by Holmes, read: “Now I no longer work on This Morning, I am free to say this.

“I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there, there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like, but the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know it is a family of wonderful, talented, hardworking people.”

The angry tweets come after new pictures went viral, showing Schofield with the much-younger staff member.

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

The presenter was spotted with the ITV runner at a live This Morning event back in 2018, just two years before Schofield came out as gay.

Staff insiders revealed that his relationship with the assistant raised eyebrows as he was the only one allowed to help Schofield with his wardrobe and food, reports the Sun.

A source said: “It was odd – suddenly this new young staff member was glued to Schofield’s side.

“It was made clear to all other staff he was Phillip’s chosen aide, even though at times Phillip was quite abrasive towards him.”

A spokesman revealed on Saturday: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020, ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then-agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”



