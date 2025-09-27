Host Von then referenced the death of Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Von said: “Yeah. And she already lost something she loved.”

Pete Davidson replied: “Exactly. And that f***ing killed me. So I was like, ‘All right, you can’t die until she’s dead at least’.

“My mom’s the most supportive person in the world. She’s a cool lady. The best.”

The 31-year-old comic feels lucky to have such a loving and supportive family around him.

As a photo of his mother was projected on screen, he said: “Look how cute my mom is. She’s just a sweet lady. She never dated after my dad died. Just raised me and my sister alone and worked hard.

“I’m a lucky guy in that aspect. I have a really supportive, cool family that has never asked me for anything. And they should [and] they could and they don’t, and a lot of them need stuff.”

Earlier this year, Davidson said he was removing his tattoos because he wants a “fresh” start and to stop being reminded of his “sad” past.

He told Variety: “I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up.

“So I’m just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain.

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t want the reminder of ‘Oh yeah, you were a f***ing drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back’. They should have meaning. Not just that I was high watching Game of Thrones.”