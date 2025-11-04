Pete Davidson is getting over 200 inkings removed but won't get rid of his tattoo tributes to his parents. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson won’t get rid of his tattoo tributes to his parents.

The former Saturday Night Live star is in the midst of a lengthy process of getting rid of over 200 individual inkings from all over his body. However, he plans to keep designs inspired by The Sopranos, as well as two poignant designs he had done for his mum, Amy Waters Davidson, and late father Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I got all these tattoos, so my mom was like, ‘How come you’ve never gotten a “Mom” tattoo?’ Now I have a tattoo that just says ‘MOM TATTOO’. That one has to stay ...

“I have my dad’s ID [number], and that’s pretty much it.”

Davidson – who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt – began the 10-year removal process in 2020 and admitted he is hoping to serve as a warning to other people because the procedure isn’t very comfortable.