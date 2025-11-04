He said: “It’s awful. I’ve been filming it and showing all the younger people in my family to be like, ‘If you don’t like it, this is what you have to do.’
“But I’m excited ‘cause I’m making changes. So I’m excited, but it sucks.”
The 31-year-old comic previously said he views getting his tattoos removed as a fresh start after overcoming addiction.
He told Variety: “I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up.
“So I’m just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain. When I look in the mirror, I don’t want the reminder of ‘Oh yeah, you were a f****** drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back.”
The star of The King of Staten Island has spent more than US$200,000 ($351,617) having them removed.
He admitted: “It’s a pretty uncomfortable amount of money to disclose, but I think one of the tabloids already leaked it.
“I’ve already spent like $200k and I’m like 30% done. So, like, it’s gonna suck ... My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone. But I still have to do my torso and back.”