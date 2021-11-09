Pete Davidson has responded to Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Rumours have swirled about a potential romance after Kim's SNL performance last month where they shared a kiss. Photo / SNL

Pete Davidson has laughed off speculation about his relationship with Kim Kardashian West.

The 27-year-old comedian has been spotted out and about with the brunette beauty - who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February - on several occasions since she guest hosted Saturday Night Live last month and he's made light of the rumours in order to promote his new TV show, The Freak Brothers.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, the host seemingly referred to Pete and Kim's budding romance as he said: "I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumour. This is something you've been reading a lot about in the press... We appreciate you doing it here."

The SNL star would neither confirm nor deny his relationship with Kim Kardashian during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Photo / Getty Images

Pete interrupted Seth and joked: "There's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true... I do have a show on Tubi coming out."

The King of Staten Island star also revealed he has been inundated with ticket requests for SNL after it was revealed Taylor Swift will be the next musical guest - but he won't help anyone.

He quipped: "Yeah, nobody is leaving me alone about it. I just tell everybody that like... they don't give me tickets."

It was previously claimed Pete and 41-year-old Kim - who has children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and 2-year-old Psalm with Kanye - are "a little more" than friends.

A source said: "Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it's a little more than that right now. They're having a lot of fun together.

"Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."

Kim and Pete - who split from Phoebe Dynevor in August - have both recently emerged from high-profile romances, and they've been bonding over their experiences.

A second source said: "Kim and Pete spent time together in Staten Island at one of his favourite spots, Campania restaurant.

"Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun. Both are recently single and have bonded over that."