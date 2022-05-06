Kim Kardashian reveals to Ellen Pete Davidson has her name branded into his skin. Video / TheEllenShow

Kim Kardashian reveals to Ellen Pete Davidson has her name branded into his skin. Video / TheEllenShow

Pete Davidson has compared Kanye West to Mrs Doubtfire in his new Netflix special, joking about the custody drama between his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband.

It comes after West's accusations earlier this year that Kardashian was preventing him from having access to their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, reports the Daily Mail.

Now the Saturday Night Live comedian has devoted a segment in Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival to the rapper, admitting he "secretly hopes" West "pulls a Mrs Doubtfire".

"Does anyone else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?" Davidson asks the audience in a clip released today.

"I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And he's like, 'What's up fam?'"

The joke refers to the 1993 film that sees Robin Williams playing a divorced father who dresses up as a female housekeeper so he can see his children.

The comedy set was filmed on April 30 at the Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, with Kardashian in the crowd.

West claimed in January this year that he hadn't been invited to Chicago's fourth birthday party, but sources close to the Kardashian family denied this.

It was just one of the many attacks on Kardashian and Davidson made by the rapper as he struggled to accept that his ex-wife had moved on.

Davidson devoted a whole segment to this topic in his comedy special, believed to have been recorded in April, during which he reveals he turned to friends for help during the rocky time.

"Yeah it's a really weird thing to go through. Like... there's... because, you know, people try to give you advice, but even friends that are, like, older, they're like, I don't know," Davidson jokes.

"They're like he looks pretty mad bro. I hope... Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need, but like, no advice. No one was like, this is what you do."

He then joked about West's Sunday Service, after revealing fans would ask him on the street if he was annoyed that the rapper had enlisted his friend Jack Harlow to sing on his track.