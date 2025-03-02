Advertisement
Peppa Pig: Mummy Pig announces she's expecting a sibling for Peppa and George

Mummy and Daddy Pig, Peppa and George are set to welcome a new addition to the family. Photo / YouTube

Peppa Pig is set to become a big sister.

Fans of the British children’s TV show can expect to see a third little piglet joining siblings Peppa and George on screen, the show’s creators say.

Mummy Pig even announced her baby news on Good Morning Britain, telling viewers, “Well, I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we’re having another baby.

“I’m due in the summer and we’re all so excited. A little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under 5 running around, but mostly just completely delighted.”

Esra Cafer, senior vice-president of Hasbro, which owns the Peppa Pig franchise, said the show was heading into a “transformative new era”.

“As any family that has welcomed a new addition knows, everything is about to change. A baby brings a special dynamic that will warm hearts as fans celebrate this new exciting time alongside Peppa’s family.”

Mummy Pig’s official pregnancy announcement will feature in an upcoming episode called Peppa Pig The Big Announcement, due to air on March 31 – Mother’s Day in the UK.

It comes amid the news that Peppa Pig is returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2018 with the stage show Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out Live!

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out Live! is set to tour New Zealand in June and July. Photo / Barry Rivett
Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out Live! is set to tour New Zealand in June and July. Photo / Barry Rivett

The show will tour New Zealand from June 28 to July 12, and tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 2, from 1pm.

Featuring games, singing, dancing, puppets and of course muddy puddles, the production will take to the stage in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

The show’s director and writer, Richard Lewis, says, “We are excited to be bringing Peppa Pig back to New Zealand.”

“We have created lots of new puppets our New Zealand audiences wouldn’t have seen before. We bring together all sorts of different techniques to make the action and fun with Peppa, her family and friends come to life on stage.”

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 and has since been viewed in more than 180 countries.

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out Live! 2025 NZ tour dates

Sky City, Auckland: Saturday, June 28–Tuesday, July 1

St James Theatre, Wellington: Friday and Saturday, July 4-5

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch: Tuesday and Wednesday, July 8-9

Globox Arena, Hamilton: Saturday, July 12

