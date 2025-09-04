“There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up,” he said.

The couple already have a 4-year-old son together, whose name they have never made public, and Badgley is also stepfather to 16-year-old Cassius, who Kirke had with ex Morgan O’Kane.

In April, Badgley revealed his hopes for his children.

The 38-year-old told Access Hollywood: “They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys.

“You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure’s on us to raise them well.”

In May, before the birth of the twins, the former Gossip Girl actor opened up on the prospect of becoming a father to twins.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he said: “I mean, it’s thrilling. Obviously, it’s a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good.

“Also, as an only child, that’s touching to see them together. They’re in there like it’s a hot tub.

“There’s a sonogram of them almost like facing each other.

“I cannot fathom what it would be like to have somebody with you in there. You know what I mean? And I’m going to be parenting them? I’m going to have to raise them.”