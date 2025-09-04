Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome identical twin boys

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley, seen here in April, have announced the arrival of identical twin boys. Photo / Getty Images

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley, seen here in April, have announced the arrival of identical twin boys. Photo / Getty Images

Penn Badgley has welcomed identical twins with his wife Domino Kirke.

The You star found a low-key way to announce the birth of the two boys as he shared a post about an upcoming live event for his new book Crushmore, which he wrote with Podcrushed co-hosts Nava Kavelin and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save