Matt Cameron has issued an apology for comments he made about Taylor Hawkins. Photo / Getty Images

Matt Cameron has responded to a feature Rolling Stone published about Taylor Hawkins claiming his comments, "were taken out of context".

Taking to Instagram the Pearl Jam drummer admitted that when agreeing to make comment for the piece he "assumed it would be a celebration" of Hawkins' life and said, "my quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended".

The drummer went on to say, "Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist. I miss him. I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families."

He then issued an apology, "I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview and I apologise that my participation may have caused harm for those whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration."

Cameron's statement comes after Rolling Stone released a feature this week in which they quoted the drummer saying Hawkins was "exhausted" by the Foo Fighters' touring schedule.

The magazine went on to say Hawkins had told Cameron he'd had a "heart-to-heart" with frontman Dave Grohl about his unhappiness at the band's relentless concert commitments and said he "couldn't f*****g do it anymore".

"Those were his words," Cameron said, "So I guess they did come to some understanding, but it just seems like the touring schedule got even crazier after that.

"He tried to keep up. He just did whatever it took to keep up, and in the end he couldn't keep up."

Meanwhile, a source who wished to remain anonymous told the magazine, "The fact that he finally spoke to Dave and really told him that he couldn't do this and that he wouldn't do it anymore, that was freeing for him.

"That took f*****g balls. That did take a year of working up the guts to do."

Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam performs with Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith onstage during the 2021 Ohana Music Festival. Photo / Getty Images

A representative for the band insisted Hawkins had never raised such issues.

"There was never a 'heart-to-heart' — or any sort of meeting on this topic — with Dave and [Silva Artist Management].

"He never 'informed Dave and [management]' of anything at all like that."

Hawkins passed away on March 25 after being found unresponsive in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the band were due to play at a festival.

The band released a statement saying they were "devastated" by his death.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

According to the Colombian publication Semana, the drummer's heart weighed over 600g, leaving forensic experts "shocked". Most men have a heart that weighs between 280g and 340g.

Authorities believe that factor played a part in Hawkins' death, along with a cocktail of 10 drugs found in his system.