Peaky Blinders creator to pen new James Bond movie

AFP
2 mins to read

Steven Knight will write the highly anticipated next James Bond movie. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Knight will write the highly anticipated next James Bond movie. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Knight, the creator of gritty TV crime series Peaky Blinders, will write the highly anticipated next James Bond movie, studio Amazon MGM announced today.

Knight will work alongside previously announced director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) to bring the world’s most famous fictional spy back to the big screen after a

