Peaky Blinders creator to pen new James Bond movie

Running for six seasons, and with a Netflix film version currently in the works, Peaky Blinders turbo-charged the careers of leading man Cillian Murphy, alongside a stellar supporting cast including Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
In addition to Peaky Blinders, Knight also co-created the television quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and has penned four novels.
The Birmingham, England-based screenwriter, producer and director’s other TV credits include Taboo, See, This Town, and All the Light We Cannot See.
The Bond films, based on Ian Fleming’s novels, have earned more than US$7 billion ($11.9b) collectively at the global box office since debuting in 1962.
No release date or title has yet been set for the film franchise’s 26th instalment.
And despite frenzied speculation among fans, there has been no announcement on which actor will replace Daniel Craig as the suave British super-spy.
Among the actors most discussed to be the next Bond are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi and Ben-Adir – but Amazon MGM has so far refused to disclose the franchise’s most closely guarded secret.