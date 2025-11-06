Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Pauline Collins, star of Shirley Valentine, dies at aged 85

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Actress Pauline Collins has died aged 85, after living with Parkinson’s disease for several years. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Pauline Collins has died aged 85, after living with Parkinson’s disease for several years. Photo / Getty Images

British actress Pauline Collins has died aged 85.

Best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Shirley Valentine, the star’s family said she passed away “peacefully” at her care home in London, surrounded by loved ones, after living with Parkinson’s disease for several years.

In a statement, her family said: “Pauline

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save