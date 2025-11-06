Actress Pauline Collins has died aged 85, after living with Parkinson’s disease for several years. Photo / Getty Images

British actress Pauline Collins has died aged 85.

Best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Shirley Valentine, the star’s family said she passed away “peacefully” at her care home in London, surrounded by loved ones, after living with Parkinson’s disease for several years.

In a statement, her family said: “Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens.

“She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious and wise Shirley Valentine – a role that she made all her own. We were familiar with all those parts of her because her magic was contained in each one of them.

“More than anything, though, she was our loving mum, our wonderful grandma and great-grandma. Warm, funny, generous, thoughtful, wise, she was always there for us. And she was John’s life-long love. A partner, work collaborator, and wife of 56 years.