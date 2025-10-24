Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Paul Henry returns to TVNZ for The Chase and calls it his biggest challenge yet

Mitchell Hageman
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Paul Henry chats about how viewers will see a different side of him on The Chase New Zealand. Video / Mitchell Hageman

It took a gentle nudge from his wife for Paul Henry to agree to become the inaugural host of The Chase New Zealand.

But as he tells Mitchell Hageman, this role might very well be his most important to date – and one that will show a side of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save