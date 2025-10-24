He’s not wrong. Reaction to the announcement Henry would be the host of the Kiwi version of the hit TV show, taking on a role held by the hugely popular Bradley Walsh in the UK, was a mix of interest and speculation. Would he try to mimic Walsh’s easy charm? Or would he go balls-to-the-wall in true Henry fashion?

Unlike his previous Traitors NZ hosting role, and perhaps his work on radio, Henry says there’s a different force at play here – one we don’t often see from the verbose host-with-the-most.

“I am a bit of a showman, but people haven’t really seen me – I was going to say being nice – but people do think that I’m potentially an arsehole,” Henry admits.

“I’m not saying I’m not, but I really do want these contestants to win.”

Paul Henry won't be disappointed if The Chase New Zealand is his last soiree in TV. Photo / Dylan Coker

Anyone watching the show will realise pretty quickly he’s not bluffing.

Henry is a natural when dealing with the visibly nervous contestants, breezing through dialogue without corniness and with an air of genuine sincerity. It seems the ego really has left the building.

“You do feel a responsibility not to do it in a particular way, but to do it really well. For me, the really important thing is that you really see people for who they are,” he says.

“I’ve said before [Bradley Walsh] is the star of The Chase, and he fumbles through the show, but as he fumbles, he’s holding the whole thing together, and it’s masterful. If I can do a little bit of that, I’ll be happy.”

The role is a return to TVNZ, where Henry hosted Breakfast. It was a show where he made ratings skyrocket and a place where he, by his own admission, often tested the limits.

His on-air comments in 2010 about the pronunciation of Indian politician Sheila Dikshit’s name resulted in New Zealand’s high commissioner calling India to apologise, and Henry eventually resigning from his role. He was already suspended for suggesting then-Governor-General Sir Anand Satyanand, who is of Fijian-Indian heritage, was not a real New Zealander.

Henry is honest about his thoughts on that time and the legacy he left on Kiwi screens – from his fits of laughter to his controversial jokes.

“I maybe every now and then miss not being able to do it, but I never miss having to do it,” he says, pointing out an interesting distinction.

“They were great days, but could I even do that now? The world has changed; New Zealand has changed. The desire for that kind of style is as strong as it always was, but the ability to get away with some of the things I said ... you know.”

And honestly, Henry seems as surprised as anyone by his return to TVNZ screens.

“Did anyone ever think this would happen?” he says.

After filming for The Chase NZ wrapped across the Tasman, and well after our interview, it was announced Henry had been appointed to the TVNZ board.

It was previously revealed that Henry sought the approval of Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith to host The Chase during discussions about his appointment.

“Any perceived conflict can be effectively managed,” the minister said at the time, saying Henry had “a deep and passionate understanding of the sector and will enhance the board’s insight and strategic decision-making”.

Paul Henry at work in the studio, hosting his drive programme at Radio Live in 2020. Photo / Janna Dixon

Henry obviously has a vested interest in The Chase NZ doing well. But he also applauds the broadcaster for what he believes was “a pretty big risk” investing in a show like this.

“Who else would do a show like this for New Zealand? And it’s brave of them to do it, because times are tough, and it’s not a cheap business. The demand for content is insatiable. We’ve got phenomenal demand and no money.”

The importance of shows like The Chase, which bring a bit of light-hearted entertainment to the screen, isn’t lost on Henry.

“What was it, like three out of four Kiwis have watched the show? That’s an incredible impact,” he says.

Sure, he knows shows like this aren’t going to “change the world”, but they do create a welcome escape from modern life’s onslaught of chaos, war and suffering.

“We need entertainment because we’re alive right now. We can’t put the fun of living on hold because times are tough or horrible.”

Paul Henry and Pippa Wetzell, the "breakfast dream team". Photo / Herald on Sunday

But why, at this stage in his career, would he take on a role as high-profile and high-pressure as The Chase NZ host?

Like many smart men, Henry credits his wife, who was persistent he should give it a go. That gentle nudge put things into perspective, and he realised an opportunity like this doesn’t come along often.

“The gut feeling is no. Do I want to learn all these scripts? Reading lots of questions is as hard as answering lots of questions, and the pressure is on,” he says.

“There’s an awful lot going through a 65-year-old man’s mind, but how could you not? I’ve also got some very very famous friends who are glued to the television for The Chase, and they would’ve hated me if I’d said no.”

He wouldn’t let slip as to who the “famous friends” are, but he’s known to have run in the same social circles as former PM Sir John Key and the late, great Sir Michael Hill.

Henry gives credit to The Chase NZ contestants, too, some of whom flew especially from New Zealand for the occasion.

“It takes a lot to get up and be a contestant. The easiest thing to do in life is to not do things,” he says. And speaking to those contestants, it’s clear they appreciated his kindness. Many mentioned how relaxed Henry made them feel.

Paul Henry says it was a gentle nudge from his wife that convinced him to take up the hosting role on The Chase NZ. Photo / Dylan Coker

In true Henry style, he’s both less and more charitable towards a UK presenter he could perhaps be compared most closely to. Jeremy Clarkson has also spent years in front of the camera, hosting the likes of Top Gear before moving into reality TV with Clarkson’s Farm.

Henry, who owns both a boat named Olive (in memory of his late mother) and numerous properties, jokeshe could probably out-farm the controversial British pundit.

“I’ve got a bit of land in the Kaipara. I tell people I’m a farmer. In Palm Springs, I talk like I’ve got a huge station,” he says. “But I think [Clarkson] has less of an idea about it than I do – and I have no idea.”

As well as getting back to his land, a bit of travel is on the horizon for Henry after the conclusion of his Chase hosting duties.

“New Zealand, Palm Springs, on the boat, and I’m going to London a bit for Christmas,” he enthuses, stoked he’ll be seeing the snow this year.

And then what? Now he is part of the TVNZ board, one question hangs in the air: will one of New Zealand’s most experienced and recognisable broadcasters ever step in front of the camera again?

Henry says he wouldn’t be too bothered if this turned out to be his final time on our screens.

“It’s been quite a career for a little gypsy kid from the boondocks, and I fumbled through it, but it’s gone pretty well,” he laughs.

“If this is it, it’s a pretty good way to go out”.

