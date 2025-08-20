Local authorities have deemed his death a suicide.

Aubrey Plaza appeared on her former co-star Amy Poehler's podcast on August 19. Photo / @goodhangwithamy

Referencing the recent science fiction movie The Gorge, she compared her grief for Baena to the film’s fictional gorge.

“At all times there’s, like, a giant ocean of just awfulness that’s just right there and I can see it.”

She told Poehler the “dumb analogy” reflected the ebbs and flows of her grief.

“Sometimes I just want to dive into it and be in it. And sometimes I look at it and sometimes I just try to get away from it, but it’s always there.”

Plaza married Baena in 2021 after 10 years together.

The pair frequently collaborated, working together on films Life After Beth and The Little Hours.

According to the Los Angeles County Department, they were separated at the time of his death, Plaza having moved to New York in September 2024.

Where to get help:

•Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

•Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

•Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

•What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

•0800 Anxiety Helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY). This service is confidential and free of charge. Open 24/7.

•Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

•Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.