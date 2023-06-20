Logan MacKenzie, Hayley Williams, and Joseph Mullen of Paramore perform during the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Iconic noughties band Paramore have hinted that a possible New Zealand show might be in the works.

Yesterday, the Misery Business rockers shared a cryptic message on their Twitter account, saying: “6.27 - g’day”.

Fans went berserk over the tweet and the possibility of the band returning to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

One fan tweeted, “FINALLY!” while another wrote, “whatever it is i am for it already” [sic].

While “G’day” is the stereotypical greeting linked to Australia, some fans are worried that New Zealand might be left off the tour list. One concerned social media user wrote: “Gosh I’m hoping New Zealand is a part of Australia this one time only…”, and another wrote: “SAY KIA ORA”.

The numbers “6.27″ seem to suggest that the announcement will be made on June 27.

The band also shared a website ‘paramoredownunder’, which saw fans eagerly sign up for the mailing list with a message which said: “Why we gotta be in a rush?”

The tweet has garnered 1.2 million views since it was posted.

One extremely clever fan cracked the source code of the original post to reveal the words: “Paramore, Paramore Australia, Paramore tour, Paramore New Zealand, This is Why New Zealand, sign up”.

Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro last jammed in New Zealand back in 2018 as part of their Tour Four world tour, in support of their After Laughter album.

Known for their hit song Decode - made famous in the 2008 vampire flick Twilight - as well as The Only Exception and Still Into You, the band’s potential return to the stage is much-anticipated and has fans waiting with bated breath.

Paramore’s latest album This Is Why is the band’s sixth studio album and was released earlier this year in February through Atlantic Records. It is the rockers’ first album in nearly six years following After Laughter, which was released in 2017.



