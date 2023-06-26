Paramore are returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2018. Photo / Eric Bottero

Paramore are returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2018. Photo / Eric Bottero

Iconic noughties band Paramore sparked speculation earlier this month that a New Zealand show may be in the works. It’s all we’ve wanted for years and now it’s finally come true.

In a statement this morning, the Grammy Award-winning trio announced they are returning to Aotearoa in November this year for one massive show.

Taking place at Auckland’s Spark Arena, the November 18 show will see the rockers perform all your favourite hits as well as a few newbies from their highly anticipated sixth studio album This Is Why, which was released in February.

The show will feature special guest Remi Wolf and the beloved band have announced that a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to KiwiHarvest in an effort to help reduce food waste while creating lasting positive social change.

Hayley Williams of Paramore. Photo / Eric Bottero

It comes after they released a cryptic message on their Twitter account last week writing: “6.27 - g’day”.

Fans went berserk over the tweet and the possibility of the band returning to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

One fan tweeted: “FINALLY!” while another wrote, “whatever it is i am for it already” [sic].

Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro last jammed in New Zealand back in 2018 as part of their Tour Four world tour, in support of their After Laughter album.

Known for their hit song Decode - made famous in the 2008 vampire flick Twilight - as well as The Only Exception and Still Into You, the band’s potential return to the stage is much-anticipated and has fans waiting with bated breath.

Paramore’s latest album This Is Why is the band’s sixth studio album and was released earlier this year in February through Atlantic Records. It is the rockers’ first album in nearly six years following After Laughter, which was released in 2017.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Paramore

When: Saturday, November 18

Where: Auckland Spark Arena

Tickets: Frontier Touring pre-sale, Monday, July 3 at 12pm

General public sale, Thursday, July, 6 at 12pm



