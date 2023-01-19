"I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything." Photo / Getty Images.

"I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything." Photo / Getty Images.

Pamela Anderson was “saved” by her children.

The former Baywatch actress’ sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, were just toddlers when she filed for divorce from their father, rocker Tommy Lee, in 1998, and she admitted being a parent gave her something to focus on in the time that followed.

She said: “They saved me. I don’t want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I’ve loved every moment...”

“Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid. Dylan is more introspective and more Zen. It’s a good team.”

The 55-year-old actress thinks her sons have grown up to be “true miracles”.

She wrote in her new memoir Love, Pamela: “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee divorced when their sons were toddlers. Photo / Getty Images

Anderson filed for divorce from the Motley Crue rocker after he was charged with spousal abuse and she thinks they “really let [their] kids down” with their relationship issues.

She reflected to People magazine: “I think we really let our kids down. And that’s something it’s really hard for me to forgive myself about. We should have found a way through it. I couldn’t accept any kind of violent manoeuvre. It was my childhood fears coming out. I didn’t want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more.”

The pair’s relationship floundered after their personal videos - which were later made into an infamous sex tape and sold without their permission - were stolen and they were unable to deal with the attention the scandal brought.

'I think we really let our kids down. And that’s something it’s really hard for me to forgive myself about.' Photo / Emily Berl, The New York Times

Anderson said: “We dealt with it the best way we knew how and some of it got crazy. And Tommy and I, between the two of us, I don’t think we had the maturity level to really handle it all.”



