Pamela Anderson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. She has been praised for going makeup-free throughout the week. Photo / Getty Images

Former Baywatch star and fan of heavy makeup, Pamela Anderson, has been praised by fellow actor Jamie Lee Curtis for the brave new look she debuted at the Paris Fashion Week.

Known for her pencilled brows, heavily lined lips and caked foundation, which was de rigueur in the ‘90s, Anderson has made headlines this week for turning up without a skerrick of makeup on her famous face.

And Jamie Lee Curtis, among others, has expressed her approval, saying of the 56-year-old’s move that she was “floored by this act of courage and rebellion”.

Posting a photo of Anderson, Curtis wrote:

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures... this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion [sic].”

A string of similar comments from well-known Hollywood women followed.

Comedienne Chelsea Handler called Anderson “pretty iconic”, while RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage commented: “And she was GLOWING.”

Actress Selma Blair wrote: “Love this. Beautiful self-assuredness,” while Alyssa Milano said: “So gorgeous.”

However, others expressed their dismay at the fact that any woman stepping out without makeup should be highlighted, rather than said women just being left to present themselves as they choose to.

“The fact that just existing in public [while] not made-up is applauded as bravery says so much about our twisted society,” wrote one person while another commented: “Wear makeup, don’t wear makeup. Do whatever makes you feel your best, and don’t judge others who choose to do the opposite.”

Pamela Anderson as CJ Parker in Baywatch. Photo / Paramount Pictures

Earlier this year, viewers expressed their shock at how well Anderson had aged when she appeared on UK talk show The One Show.

One fan commented, “Pamela Anderson has aged magnificently ...” while another wrote: “@pamelaanderson comes across a really lovely lady.”

The former Playboy Bunny has seen somewhat of a career resurgence since the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy aired - which she had no involvement with - and the release of her Netflix series Pamela, A Love Story.