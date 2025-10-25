Advertisement
Paloma Faith announces she is pregnant with third child

Paloma Faith has announced she’s pregnant with her third child at age 44. Photo / Getty Images

Paloma Faith is pregnant with her third child.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter, who has two daughters, proudly showed off her surprise baby bump on Instagram on Friday.

Faith, who is 18 weeks pregnant, captioned the two photos with: “Plot twist, mother is mothering (again).”

She then added hashtags #morethangeriatricpregnancy #oappregnancy #oapmilf

