Ozzy Osbourne’s final days and the writing of Last Rites, according to son Jack

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76.

Ozzy Osbourne spent his final days finishing Last Rites, his book which details his tumultuous relationships and health struggles.

Jack Osbourne says his father finished the book just days before his death in July, aged 76, but many of the family still haven’t read it, as they continue to grieve

