Chris Wilson suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Chris "Willow" Wilson, 34, died when the chopper he was hanging 30 metres beneath collided with trees in West Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

Wilson was discovered fatally wounded about 40 metres from the wreckage of the helicopter.

Pilot Sebastian Robinson, 28, was seriously injured in the crash on February 28, but survived.

Wilson was attached to the helicopter with a line and harness so he could rappel down and gather crocodile eggs from hard-to-reach swamps.

The helicopter's wreckage was found by another chopper crew when Robinson didn't respond to radio messages.

It's believed to have crashed 90 minutes before the wreckage was found, as they were yet to collect any eggs, the report said.

"Initial assessment indicated the engine had stopped prior to the helicopter colliding with the ground," ATSB director of transport safety Stuart Macleod said.

He added that the aircraft's rotor blade had struck a tree trunk several times before the helicopter hit the ground.

Wilson starred on Outback Wrangler with Matt Wright and Jono Brown.

The Fordham Company, the production group behind Outback Wrangler, paid tribute following Wilson's death.

"Matt Wright, his family and team are absolutely devastated by the tragic accident yesterday in Arnhem Land," the company said at the time.

"(They) are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris 'Willow' Wilson," the statement said.

"Our love and thoughts are with Chris's wife Danielle and two little boys Ted and Austin."