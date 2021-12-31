'Our national treasure': Tributes flow for Betty White as the world reacts to her death

Beloved actress Betty White died on Friday night. She was weeks away from her 100th birthday. Video / NZ Herald

Tributes are flowing in for actress and comedy legend Betty White who passed away at the age of 99, just three weeks before her 100th birthday.

News of her death has left Hollywood and the US in a state of shock on New Year's Eve, with many cutting their celebrations short to pay tribute to the iconic Hollywood figure.

Celebrities have taken to social media with their tributes for the legendary TV icon, who is said to have passed away peacefully in her home on Friday.

Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas later confirmed the news to People magazine.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said in a statement.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Stars such as Ryan Reynolds, US president Jo Biden, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Debra Messing, Ellen Degeneres and Diane Kruger paid their respects on social media following the loss.

Reynolds, who has been engaging in banter with White just days prior, posted a picture to his Instagram of the actress, who Reynolds had previously teased was his

"ex-girlfriend".

The iconic actress previously responded in an interview with People Magazine, saying, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Reynolds tribute following the news read: "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectations. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty.'

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote: "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humour, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

Late-night talk show host Seth Meyers added his memory of White, sharing a story about her SNL performance and aftermath.

"RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after-party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed 'til the bitter end."

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Talk show host and actress Ellen DeGeneres tweeted "What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to beloved Golden Girls star calling her a "lovely lady".

He spoke to reporters after enjoying a New Year's Eve lunch: "That's a shame. She was a lovely lady - 99 years old," said the president when told of the actress's death. "As my mother would say, 'God love her.'"

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt posted a video of herself crying with the message: "Heartbroken. My angel. My idol. My friend. I miss you already."

A sad way to end an already sad year. The beloved Betty White has died at the age of 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th bday. I had the privilege of interviewing Betty several times, but this conversation has always stuck with me. We'll miss you, Betty. https://t.co/Q2RkVQUcT9 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 31, 2021

Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren said: "A few years ago at an animal charity event I bid on a day at the zoo with Betty White. Not only was she a legend but a fierce advocate for animal rights. Both the humans and the animals are so sad today Betty."

Singer Lizzo tweeted a simple broken heart next to the name Betty, sharing the mood of many.

Betty 💔 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 31, 2021

Bravo star Andy Cohen tweeted: "Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!!'

Actress Ariana DeBose tweeted: "So we're eating cheesecake in honour of Betty White. Who's with me?"

Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels. ❤️ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

The Golden Girls star - who was born in 1922 - was a pioneer of early television with a career spanning nine decades.

White began her television career as a $50-a-week sidekick to a local Los Angeles TV personality in 1949. She was hired for a local daytime show starring Al Jarvis, the best-known disc jockey in Los Angeles.

The comedic actress went on to have a vast career in the entertainment industry, as well as being one of the first women to produce a sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, which saw her named honorary Mayor of Hollywood.

White is also widely known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens, as a man-crazy TV hostess on the sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls and Elka Ostrovsky on the sitcom Hot in Cleveland.

Her youthful and cheeky humour saw even smaller roles, such as her part in the comedy The Proposal propel her further into stardom with her unique brand of salty language and killer one-liners.

White grew to become a beloved symbol for all generations, and a role model for how to grow old joyously.