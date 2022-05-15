Wanda Sykes said the Oscars were sickening to watch. Video / Ellen DeGeneres via Twitter

Wanda Sykes is still "traumatised" by Will Smith's now infamous Oscars slap.

The 58-year-old comedian has revealed she is struggling to process the actor's decision to slap Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony in March after the comic had joked about his wife Jada's hair.

Speaking during a comedy gig in Orlando, Wanda said: "I'm still traumatised. I can't talk about it. I get emotional."

The star was also angered that Smith, who claimed the Best Actor gong for his performance in King Richard, was allowed to remain at the ceremony following the controversial incident.

Sykes said: "I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an a******. Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf*****?

"I hope he gets his s*** together. Until then, f*** him."

Sykes previously revealed that she "physically felt ill" after witnessing Smith's slap and was furious that he wasn't asked to leave.

She said of the actor, who has now been banned from the Oscars for 10 years: "And for them to let [Smith] stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, 'How gross is this?' This sends the wrong message."

Sykes explained how Rock apologised to her following the incident as he knew it would overshadow the entire ceremony.

She recalled: "I saw Chris at [Guy Oseary's afterparty] and as soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said is, 'I'm so sorry.' I was like, 'Why are you apologising?'

"He was like, 'It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy [Schumer] and Regina [Hall] were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry this is now gonna be about this'."