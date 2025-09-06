Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Orlando Bloom speaks on split from Katy Perry, says they have ‘nothing but love’

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Te Pati Maori and NZ First Annual Conference.

Orlando Bloom has publicly talked about his separation from Katy Perry for the first time.

Bloom told the Today show he and Perry are “great”, despite the couple’s split in July this year, the Daily Mail reports.

“We’re going to be great. Nothing but love,” Bloom said of his relationship

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save