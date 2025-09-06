Orlando Bloom speaks on split from Katy Perry, says they have ‘nothing but love’

Orlando Bloom has publicly talked about his separation from Katy Perry for the first time.

Bloom told the Today show he and Perry are “great”, despite the couple’s split in July this year, the Daily Mail reports.

“We’re going to be great. Nothing but love,” Bloom said of his relationship with the pop star, squashing any rumours of animosity between the exes.

They had been together for nine years, getting engaged in 2019 and becoming parents to daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.

“We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.”