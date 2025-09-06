Bloom’s comments follow his ex-wife Miranda Kerr’s September 3 appearance on KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, where she shared her own thoughts on the recent split.
“Katy is amazing. I love her. And Orlando, obviously,” she said.
Kerr and Bloom have stayed close friends since their divorce in 2013, co-parenting their son, Flynn, 14, with Perry’s assistance.
“We’re one big happy family,” the former Victoria’s Secret model told Kyle & Jackie O, sharing that the three co-parents had just spent the weekend together celebrating Daisy’s birthday.
The two women have openly supported one another over the years, reportedly forming a close bond through what Kerr calls their “blended” family.
She told the radio hosts that where children are involved, harmoniousness is crucial – and that “if you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself”.
Perry and Bloom had dated on and off since they were first linked in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty.
The couple’s split followed weeks of speculation about the state of their relationship.
Sources had reported the pair had been living apart since Katy’s tour began back in April.
A joint statement from the pair’s representatives confirmed in July that they had split.
“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” it read.
“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”