Vocalist Paul Mario Day and guitarist Kenny Cox of heavy metal group More perform live on stage at the Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park, Leicestershire, in August 1981. Photo / Getty Images

Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day has died, aged 69.

The death of the short-lived original lead vocalist of the legendary heavy metal band, whose tenure lasted from 1975 to 1976, was announced by his other former band, More, on Tuesday.

The band wrote on social media: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day. Paul was a huge part of the [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the ‘Warhead’ album.”

The tribute continued: “He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and many other legendary artists. Mike Freeland remembers him fondly as a ‘bloody great vocalist!’ It’s an honour for us to continue to play his music and we will always think of him every time we hit the opening notes to ‘Warhead’. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends and also the many fans around the world who love his music.”

Day didn’t have any recorded music for Maiden to his name, but he later claimed co-authorship of their song Strange World.