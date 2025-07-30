Advertisement
Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day dies

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Vocalist Paul Mario Day and guitarist Kenny Cox of heavy metal group More perform live on stage at the Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park, Leicestershire, in August 1981. Photo / Getty Images

Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Mario Day has died, aged 69.

The death of the short-lived original lead vocalist of the legendary heavy metal band, whose tenure lasted from 1975 to 1976, was announced by his other former band, More, on Tuesday.

The band wrote on social media: “We

