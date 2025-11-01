Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey picks ‘fabulous’ Hilary Barry to host one‑night Auckland event

Hilary Barry and Oprah Winfrey will be appearing together at the American media personality's one night only show, Oprah in Conversation. Photo / MediaWorks

Kiwi broadcaster Hilary Barry is set to moderate the “one and only” Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming live show in Auckland.

Oprah posted a video to announce the news, sharing that “the fabulous” Barry would be joining her on stage at the Civic on December 14.

“I can’t wait to connect with

