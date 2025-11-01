Hilary Barry and Oprah Winfrey will be appearing together at the American media personality's one night only show, Oprah in Conversation. Photo / MediaWorks

Kiwi broadcaster Hilary Barry is set to moderate the “one and only” Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming live show in Auckland.

Oprah posted a video to announce the news, sharing that “the fabulous” Barry would be joining her on stage at the Civic on December 14.

“I can’t wait to connect with her after 10 years it’s been, and together we’re going to share an unforgettable evening of lessons and laughter and life-changing moments from this journey we call life.”

Sharing the clip to her own Facebook, Barry wrote, “OH MY GOODNESS I’M STILL PINCHING MYSELF!!!”.

A longtime fan of the famed talk show host, she praised Oprah’s “positivity and inspiration” as something “the world needs more of right now”.