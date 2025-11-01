Barry went on to tell One News Oprah had encouraged her to be “soft” in her work, her interviewing style proving “that you can come to a difficult interview with kindness”.
Oprah in Conversation is set to be a one-night-only reflection on the media personality’s life, where she hopes “to share stories, ideas, and meaningful conversations about what’s possible in our lives moving forward”.
The 71-year-old is expected to discuss “the power of authenticity” and “the necessity of resilience” at the sold-out show.
Barry previously met Oprah back in 2015, when she was invited to interview her at the star’s headquarters in the United States.
Speaking to One News about the experience, the Seven Sharp co-host admitted she told the legendary broadcaster she was “very nervous” before they began.
Oprah responded by holding her hand throughout the first four questions, a comforting gesture Barry remembers vividly a decade on.
She had no doubts about accepting the offer to reunite. “Of course, I immediately I said, yes”, she said, “absolutely, I would clear my schedule. I had no hesitation”.
But Barry said the upcoming show is equally nerve-wracking, even ten years on.
“There will be a couple of thousand people there and that adds a level of pressure that I’m not used to”, she said. “I’m usually just talking to a camera”.