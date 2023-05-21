US television icon Oprah Winfrey was famous for her generous mid-show giveaways; now, a lucky fan has revealed what really happened when the cameras stopped rolling.

Taking to TikTok, Candi Davis - a woman who received diamond earrings, a luxury handbag and a brand-new car during one of Winfrey’s shows - has revealed what the talk show host said to her after her lucky win.

In the now-viral video which has received more than three million views, Davis said the beloved talk show host got candid with her prize recipients in 2010: “I was in the audience of the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010, when she gave away Volkswagen Beetles for Christmas,” Davis said. “It was a crazy, crazy day.”

Oprah Winfrey is famous for her generosity. Photo / Getty Images

She explained that Winfrey “kicked off her gold high heels” and sat on the edge of the stage where she addressed the group of winners and said: “I know you don’t feel like you deserve any of this stuff, and you don’t.”

“‘None of you deserve it,’” Winfrey allegedly said before continuing, “‘But you are worthy of it, and I want you to remember that.’”

Candi Davis has opened up about what happened after her massive win. Photo / TikTok

Despite Davis describing Winfrey’s post-win pep talk as “a beautiful moment”, many fans took offence to it and revealed their thoughts in the comment section. One person wrote: “‘None of you deserve it, but you’re worthy’ … kind of sounds like a backhanded compliment.”

Another person said “it’s [giving] backhanded compliment” to which Davis responded with: “It wasn’t meant to be. I just did not tell the story right.”

The backlash resulted in Davis posting a follow-up video where she explained that Winfrey’s comments were not to belittle the winners but rather uplift them.

“When the show was over, the audience was full of people just crying and very emotional about what we had all just experienced of being gifted the car.

“There were a lot of people saying, ‘I should sell my car and give the money to my kids.’

“Oprah overheard some of that talk and said, ‘Let me stop you right there. You don’t deserve this, and if you feel like you don’t deserve this, that’s valid.

“‘But I want you to feel worthy of it. I want you to accept it. I want you to leave here with the car and not feel bad. Release any guilt you feel about being gifted this car.’”

Davis ended the video saying: “She meant it in a really sweet way. It wasn’t a backhanded compliment.”

Another video posted on Davis’ account revealed she still has the car - that she got to choose the colour of - and kept it in mint condition.

She also said she was given a bunch of high-priced items during the giveaway including Le Creuset cookware, a burgundy Coach purse, sequinned Ugg boots and pear-drop diamond earrings that she has also held onto in the 12 years since her win.