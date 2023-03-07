Avril and Tyga are the celebrity couple no one saw coming. But they share something very random and strange in common. Photo / Twitter, Getty Images

OPINION:

Every now and then, a celebrity romance crosses the pop culture aisle, and everyone is dumbfounded; rapper Tyga and Avril have done just that - plus they have a very weird connection.

The two actually have more in common than you could have ever predicted.

Let me take you back to 2010. Avril was dating reality star Brody Jenner and the two dated for two years – it was a time of skinny jeans, side fringes and white T-shirts.

Sadly, they broke up but they seemed to have stayed on friendly terms.

Meanwhile, in 2014, Tyga hooked up with Kylie Jenner, and they were together for a few years.

The twist? Kylie and Brody are siblings! Their father is Caitlin Jenner.

Tyga and Avril have dated siblings from the same family.

Sadly it seems doubtful Tyga and Avril would have met each other while dating the siblings, but Tyga was friends with Kylie years before they became a couple – so there is potential for some overlap.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga aren’t exactly known for running in the same social circles.

Even without the sibling connection, the relationship is pretty surprising.

Their relationship has big Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden energy. She’s a movie star, he’s a rocker from a pop/punk band that peaked in the early 2000s.

Very similar to Tyga’s edgy rapper persona meets Avril’s pop/punk icon girlie status.

It is the romance of 2023 that no one saw coming.

Avril’s career peaked in the early 2000s when pop/punk was in, and she was seen as the more edgy version of Hilary Duff.

Meanwhile, Tyga made a name for himself by releasing the banger Rack City and he has a child with OnlyFans star Blac Chyna,- yes, she also has a child with Kylie Jenner’s other brother Robert Kardashian.

Avril is known for being married to the Nickelback’s lead singer, and Tyga is known for having long-standing beef with rapper Drake.

See? They have nothing in common - well, besides that very random sibling connection.

Naturally, Twitter has reacted to the news the pair are dating after they’ve both dated a Jenner.

Kylie and Brody Jenner are siblings.

Brody dated Avril

Tyga dated Kylie

Tyga and Avril are now together.



You can always find a link 😂 pic.twitter.com/L54UFFRyRO — 2023 ♡ (@dojabins) March 7, 2023

Other fans couldn’t help but point out that Tyga has “no type” in women he dates. Examples they used include his relationship with Jenner, Blac Chyna, and a “random slew of Instagram models”.

News of Lavigne and Tyga’s relationship broke yesterday with an insider telling People Magazine: “Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

It comes one month after Lavigne’s engagement with singer Mod Sun had ended after less than a year.

A source said at the time: “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple... there was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”



