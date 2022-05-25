Liam Payne and Maya Henry were dating on and off for three years. Despite debuting his new beau Aliana Mawla on Tuesday, Henry's belongings are "still at Liam Payne's house". Photo / Getty Images

Maya Henry's friends have shut down suggestions she split with singer Liam Payne a month ago, saying that her belongings are still "at his house".

"Her friends are all rallying around her," a friend close to the couple tells the Mirror.

"Press reports about them splitting up over a month ago are complete rubbish. All of her stuff is at his house still and her car!" the friend says.

The former One Direction bandmate, 28, arrived at Heathrow Airport this morning, arm-in-arm with a new love interest Aliana Mawla, 24.

Liam Payne (right) has been snapped getting cosy with model Aliana Mawla (left). Photo / Getty Images

But as reported by the Mirror, this came as a huge shock to Maya, 21, who is said to be still grieving and making "arrangements to get her belongings out of his house so she can move on and forget they were ever together".

The source goes on to say Payne has "shown her [Henry] zero respect".

"She's now thinking about her next steps and building a new life without Liam."

Original news of the break-up with Henry came just hours after photos were posted to an Instagram fan account of the singer with his arms wrapped around a mystery woman. That mystery woman has been confirmed to be Mawla.

The post was commented on by Henry who wrote "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

Despite friends of Henry telling the Mirror that the break-up was more recent, she refers to Payne as her "fiancé" in the comment, leading to even more speculation and confusion among fans.

The pair can be seen staring at each other during Liam Payne's 2018 Familiar music video. Photo / Vevo

Payne appears to have fully moved on with supermodel Mawla. The brunette model met Payne after starring in his 2018 Familiar music video. Mawla boasts 300,000 Instagram followers and has posted several romantic photos of the two together in the past few days.