“Being able to create images and bring people together, and to see how good people feel about themselves when they’ve done it. That’s what really gets to me,” she says.

June Renwick says her motto is 'just do it' and encourages people to give theatre a go. Photo / Michael Craig

One thing that becomes very clear, very quickly is that Renwick lives and breathes her work. She’s directed and produced shows for Selwyn Community Arts Theatre since it began in 2005 and spent more than 20 years as Selwyn College’s head of drama , but her passion for the arts started long before that.

“From age 4, I was learning dancing and singing on the town hall stage,” she says, recalling fond memories of performing Dame Vera Lynn’s It’s a Lovely Day Tomorrow.

Her parents encouraged her to join a local operatic society, and she says at high school, “drama was my life”.

“I didn’t care about anything else.”

June Renwick loved to perform from a young age. Here she is at a childhood dance recital. Photo / June Renwick

Having “many strings to her bow” like hockey training and home economics skills meant the world was her oyster. She trained as a home economics teacher, and it wasn’t until she was 40 that she studied for a drama diploma.

“[The diploma] was sort of my second chance, you know, to do things.”

Her work took her to Fiji, where she directed shows, including one performed in Hindi. When she returned to New Zealand, she committed her time to teaching, both in schools and community theatre.

SCAT's upcoming production of Mamma Mia is one of the many June Renwick has directed over the years. Photo / Michael Craig

“I just love the energy and what [students] give, and also the fact that we can be on the same wavelength, not as a granny and kids, but as a teacher and young kids who want to learn. I’m very lucky to have been able to do that.

“I think the rise of drama and music in schools has given us this wonderful group of people who are going forth and creating, not only on stage, but on the technical side of things,” she says. “It’s blossoming and kids have got futures in that area.”

June Renwick (left) at the Lautoka Arts Club, Fiji, in 1975 pictured in a production of The Lover by Harold Pinter with Chris Sutton. Photo / June Renwick

Renwick still keeps in contact with past students – they often turn up to her shows. She believes it’s a testament to the power of community theatre.

“Everything’s sort of a disaster around us, so to come to the theatre and be taken away by the magic of theatre, it’s just wonderful,” she says.

As for her own path ahead, Renwick is just as optimistic. For her, it’s not about struggling or pushing, but instead about keeping that feeling and passion alive by just doing what she loves the most.

“I don’t think about being 87,” she laughs. “I’m still going to do things. I say to my family that if I ever write a book, it will be called ‘just do it.’ You just do it and keep on doing it.”

June Renwick is a jack of all trades, and her infectious enthusiasm rubs off on all those who are blessed by her tutorage. Photo / Michael Craig

A testament to her passion – and perhaps persuasion – Renwick says she’s convinced 90-year-olds to get on stage (although sometimes they have fallen asleep) and also convinced her cousin’s retirement village to help out with art projects for shows.

“I believe you should keep on doing what you love until you can’t do it anymore.”

And it’s love that dictates the musicals that have a special place in Renwick’s heart, like Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific.

“I loved it, really because of my husband. When we went overseas, I’d lose him, and then he would be whistling Some Enchanted Evening, and because of that I’d find him again."

June Renwick with the cast of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. Photo / June Renwick

Next door, drills and hammers pound away at the Greek Island Pier being built to transport audiences from Selwyn Theatre to the world of Mamma Mia. Magic in the making, no doubt. And Renwick is already thinking of a way to rope new people into performing in her next show.

“It will be great – you might even be in it.”

Mamma Mia runs at Auckland’s Selwyn Theatre from Friday, September 26 to Saturday, October 4, with tickets available via Iticket.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.