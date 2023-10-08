A tweet about Taylor Swift has been shared by Olivia Wilde, to the ire of the pop star's fans. Photos / Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans have jumped on a tweet shared by Olivia Wilde that appears to call out the Bad Blood singer’s new romance with Travis Kelce.

The comment shared by Wilde reads: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist” and has led to Swift fans calling out the Don’t Worry Darling director over her own romantic history in which she shares a common “thread” with Swift.

Both Olivia Wilde and Taylor Swift have dated Harry Styles. Photo / Getty Images

“Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Wilde’s two-year relationship with the singer who has also dated Swift.

Another commented: “I get it but like also … who is Olivia Wilde to say s**t. I don’t remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating. Photos / Getty Images

Others called Wilde a “hypocrite” and claimed Wilde had done nothing for climate change herself.

Among the users piling on Swift’s defence, some humour was peppered through the comments.

“Agreed, Olivia! Taylor Swift’s influence combined with a climate scientist’s passion for change could make a powerful impact,” a follower responded to the tweet which originated with Westworld star Katja Herbers.

“Imagine the awareness they could raise together!” they added.

Another pointed out that the tweet was clearly a joke: “The point was that nobody is doing s**t for the environment. And most definitely not celebrities.”

The dig comes after Swift and Kelce, an American football player for the Kansas City Chiefs, confirmed their relationship on September 24.

While on a break from her Eras Tour, Swift began popping up at football games and was snapped in the VIP box with Kelce’s mother, cheering for the Chiefs as they beat the Chicago Bears.

The following week she was snapped again at another of Kelce’s games, this time in New York.

With a couple of weeks to go before she heads back on tour, fans will be keeping a watch on the crowd at Kelce’s next game, set for kick off this weekend.



