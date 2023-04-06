Olivia Wilde has filed a formal request for child support from the Jason Sudeikis. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde has accused Jason Sudeikis of leaving her to pay for “100 per cent of the costs” of their children’s care when they are with her, despite his “significantly superior” income.

The TRON star has filed a formal request for child support from the Ted Lasso actor to help fund the day-to-day needs of Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, as she claimed they have yet to agree on an interim arrangement while the details of their custody issues are settled.

In documents obtained by the Blast, she wrote: “Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter.

“While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100 per cent of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs.

“I am asking the court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living.”

Wilde also asked for Sudeikis to be forced to pay her attorney’s fees of $500,000 ($791,000) not only because he is a higher earner, but because of his “egregious, unnecessary and aggressive conduct”.

Director and actress Olivia Wilde received divorce papers from Jason Sudeikis during a presentation at CinemaCon 2022 . Photo / Getty Images

“While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income. I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.”

The documents also state: “It is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds. Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action.”

The Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker wants the 47-year-old star to be ordered to pay child support “retroactive” to the date in which she filed the case.