Nine host Richard Wilkins sobbed as he paid tribute to his longtime friend Olivia Newton-John. Video / TODAY

An emotional Australian TV host, Richard Wilkins, has paid tribute to his longtime friend Olivia Newton-John on the Today show this morning, following her death at the age of 73.

The performer, whose starring role in Grease in 1978 made her world-famous, died at her ranch in California on Monday following a long battle with breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992. In remission for two decades, the cancer reappeared in 2013 and then again in 2017. In October 2021, Newton-John revealed that she was battling Stage 4 breast cancer.

Speaking to hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, Nine entertainment editor Wilkins admitted that those close to her "knew it was coming" but "nobody was prepared".

"A lot of people are texting each other this morning," Wilkins, 68, revealed of the star's inner circle.

"Delta [Goodrem] said, 'My heart's broken' … That's the way it is. Nobody was prepared for this. Everybody knew it was coming and Olivia's health had been declining in recent times, but it's still such a great shock."

Wilkins and Newton-John at the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Wilkins explained that he'd received the phone call with the heartbreaking news in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"I was just sort of numb. I just lay there. You know, all the dates and facts and figures and things just disappear and I just felt completely numb, I didn't really know what to think," he said.

After a package showcasing a previous interview aired between Newton-John and Wilkins, the Nine presenter was seen breaking down when the camera returned to the hosts' desk.

"Oh buddy, it was such a beautiful relationship," Stefanovic told his co-host, as he was overcome with emotion.

"I didn't want to do this," a sobbing Wilkins responded. "This woman was extraordinary."

"It's all right … for you to be here this morning, this is so personal," Stefanovic replied, before getting up to comfort his friend.

Wilkins was comforted by co-hosts during the live segment. Photo / Channel 9

Though they "kept in touch regularly", the last time Wilkins had seen his longtime friend in person was when his son, Christian Wilkins, and Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had appeared together in Dancing With The Stars, which was filmed in Melbourne in early 2020.

"We were sitting opposite [each other] and she was tearing up," Wilkins said.

"Then my boy … I lost it. but we hung out a bit there, and were immensely proud of our kids, of course."

Wilkins went on to speak about Newton-John's legacy, describing how she "touched" the hearts of "so many people" throughout her life.

"Everybody who was lucky enough to come on her radar, she left with an impression. She was just so generous, she had time for everybody," he said.

"She signed off all her emails and messages, 'Love and light, Olivia, kiss, kiss.' That is what she was about – love and light. She shone that stuff everywhere."

Olivia Newton-John with daughter Chloe Lattanzi and husband John Easterling in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Wilkins also appeared on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show on Tuesday morning, and opened up about how he first met the legendary Australian entertainer at a shopping centre in Sydney's north.

"I was hosting a sort of a meet-and-greet thing, she was promoting a record, out at Warringah Mall in the big record shop," he recalled.

"And we just got on like a house on fire. I've just been a fan for all my life really."

He added that they'd even been like family for "a couple of years" while he was dating her niece, actress Tottie Goldsmith.

"I haven't spoken to Tot today, she'll be a mess," Wilkins told the radio hosts, before adding that he was "shaken" himself.

"I'm also sort of numb, really... I was trying to collect my thoughts before, and it's all the dates and details and things, they just sort of float out, to insignificance," the emotional TV star said.

"The world has lost a beautiful person. She leaves a wonderful legacy, not only the music, but that Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, and just the positivity that she passed on to other people battling cancer and other diseases.

"She was so stoic and so brave and was like she was superhuman. And I'm sure she gave so many other people hope that they could get through it (cancer) as she had."

In the family statement, Newton-John's husband John Easterling said she "passed away peacefully" early on Monday morning US time surrounded by family and friends.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer," his statement read.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."