Olivia Newton-John reflects on her remarkable career and shares some of her proudest achievements. Video / 60 Minutes Australia / AP

Olivia Newton-John once said she was "looking forward to" death because of previous interactions with "spirits".

The comments came in a resurfaced 2021 podcast interview where she also said she had made a pact with God to save her daughter Chloe Lattanzi before she was born after the Grease star suffered complications during her pregnancy.

The entertainment legend died on Monday at her ranch in California following an extraordinary three-decade-long battle with breast cancer which had seen her repeatedly triumphing over the disease only for it to later reappear once more.

In February last year, Newton-John appeared on Sarah Grynberg's A Life of Greatness podcast.

The Xanadu actor explained that she did not fear passing on during her 30-year cancer battle because she believed there was something beyond the world of the living, reported the New York Post.

"We all know we're going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It's extremely personal, so it's hard to put into words.

"I feel that we are all one thing, and I've had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens."

She added: "I hope the energies of the people you love will be there. … I think all the love will be there. I'm sort of looking forward to that — not now, but when it happens.

"It's almost like we are parts of the same computer and we go back to the main battery."

Pact with God

On the same podcast she also talked about how she was so worried about her pregnancy with daughter Chloe, now 36, that she told God she would make a deal to keep her yet to be born baby safe.

"I was close to losing her," she told Grynberg.

"I went to bed and asked God to save her and if he did, I would say the Lord's Prayer every night for the rest of my life and so I have."

In the family statement, her husband John Easterling said Newton-John "passed away peacefully" early on Monday morning US time surrounded by family and friends.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer," his statement read.

John Travolta's touching tribute

In a post to Instagram, John Travolta praised Newton-John.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he wrote.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!