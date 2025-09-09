Dean’s tour takes its name from her second album, The Art Of Loving, due for release on September 26. Dean has already released three tracks from the upcoming album: Lady Lady, Nice to Each Other, and Man I Need.

Dean has partnered with music non-profit PLUS1 to donate $1.15 (per ticket to music therapy charity MusicHelps to aid their work supporting music projects around New Zealand.

Dean played in Auckland in January this year as part of Laneway Festival and also played a side show at The Powerstation in Tāmaki Makaurau while in town.

Before that appearance she told Viva: “I feel like people from Australia and New Zealand are really vibey, from my experience.”

She said she has “loads of Kiwi friends in London” who have moved over in recent years.

“They’re great people. Great sense of humour, easygoing, super fun, stylish.”

Dean was selected as BBC Music’s Introducing Artist of the Year in 2023, the same year she released her debut album Messy, which was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

The following year she played at Glastonbury and was named runner-up in BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2024.

The London-born and raised singer comes from a music-loving family and knew she wanted to be a singer from an early age. She studied at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, notable for its celebrity alumni including Amy Winehouse, Adele, FKA Twigs, Loyle Carner, Lola Young, and Raye. She was previously a backing vocalist with Rudimental, one of the UK’s most recognisable drum and bass bands.

Olivia Dean The Art of Loving 2026 tour

Where: Spark Arena, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland NZ

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Tickets: General on sale starts at 11am on September 17 via ticketmaster.co.nz