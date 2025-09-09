Advertisement
Olivia Dean returning to New Zealand in 2026 with The Art of Loving tour

Tyson Beckett
Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, DJO and more deliver a perfect pop culture spectacle at Western Springs. Video / Carson Bluck

Neo soul singer Olivia Dean has announced that she will return to New Zealand next year for The Art of Loving tour.

Dean will play at Spark Arena in Auckland on October 17, 2026, presented by Handsome Tours and Laneway Presents.

The Dive singer announced the antipodean leg of the tour on Instagram, posting: “Australia and new zealand we’re coming round again! See you in 2026 :)”

