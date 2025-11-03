While the Jealousy hitmaker has yet to comment on the lawsuit, at the time of the incident, his spokesperson insisted the allegations were untrue, pointing out that as Offset had just got off a flight at nearby LAX airport, his identification was in his possession in the shop.
The rapper claimed he was in the process of presenting his ID when the security guard “aggressively rushed” him and alleged the man spat in his face, causing a fight to break out.
And when more of the store’s security team got involved, Offset allegedly punched the guard, who sprayed the star and his pals with mace.
Police were called to the scene but the group left.