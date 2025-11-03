Offset is being sued for assault, battery and intentional affliction of emotional distress for allegedly attacking a security guard back in March. Photo / Getty Images

Offset is being sued for allegedly attacking a security guard.

The former Migos rapper is the subject of a lawsuit from Jim Sanchez, who has claimed the 33-year-old star lashed out when he was asked to show ID at the MedMen LAX cannabis dispensary back in March.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the security guard claimed he asked Offset for proof of identification, which prompted the rapper to become “hostile [and] verbally confrontational” before he allegedly “physically attacked Plaintiff by striking him in the face.”

Sanchez claimed a number of people with the Bodies rapper then piled in to “further assault and batter” him, with the incident leaving him with headaches and neck pain so severe that paramedics took him to hospital.

The man is suing for assault, battery and intentional affliction of emotional distress.