Entertainment

Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs is taking a break from Oasis reunion shows as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has revealed he will miss a leg of the band’s reunion tour to undergo prostate cancer treatment.

The 60-year-old musician said he was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year and will be absent from the Oasis Live ’25 gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and

