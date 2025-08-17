Andre de Ridder leads the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra through Stravinsky, Schumann and Fisher premieres. Photo / New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Andre de Ridder leads the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra through Stravinsky, Schumann and Fisher premieres. Photo / New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s weekend of Immerse concerts featured dazzling performances by maestro Andre de Ridder.

Stravinsky’s Petrushka and Schumann’s Spring Symphony were highlights, showcasing orchestral power and creativity.

Salina Fisher and Jerome Kavanagh Poutama’s Papatūānuku impressed with its blend of ancient and contemporary sounds.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s weekend of Immerse concerts should have been cause for unqualified jubilation, celebrating the orchestra’s return to the Town Hall after three months’ absence.

Yet relatively conservative programming brought back wistful memories of 2023’s Immerse festival, featuring contemporary composers John Luther Adams and Bryce Dessner and Wynton Marsalis’ Blues Symphony.

2025’s opening Enchanted concert was introduced by newly appointed chief executive Marc Feldman. Making a Disney connection with Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice somewhat hardened my heart to the admittedly dazzling performances unleashed by maestro Andre de Ridder.

Enchantment did come after interval with Stravinsky’s Petrushka, a veritable sonic explosion that put one in a seat at the work’s 1911 premiere, thrilling to the jolt of the new. This was cinema without any need of pictures, a fairground drama with its many brilliant cameos emerging from and melting back into the pulsating fray.