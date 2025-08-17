- The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s weekend of Immerse concerts featured dazzling performances by maestro Andre de Ridder.
- Stravinsky’s Petrushka and Schumann’s Spring Symphony were highlights, showcasing orchestral power and creativity.
- Salina Fisher and Jerome Kavanagh Poutama’s Papatūānuku impressed with its blend of ancient and contemporary sounds.
The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s weekend of Immerse concerts should have been cause for unqualified jubilation, celebrating the orchestra’s return to the Town Hall after three months’ absence.
Yet relatively conservative programming brought back wistful memories of 2023’s Immerse festival, featuring contemporary composers John Luther Adams and Bryce Dessner and