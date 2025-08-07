“He was masturbating vigorously. He turned his back, and it was apparent that he ejaculated. He shook his hand and when he turned to me his shorts were wet.”
The man, who is in his 20s, claimed he had spilled a drink and attempted to complete the package delivery – even after she asked him to leave.
His older colleague intervened to “snatch” the package back before the pair departed together.
The woman was forced to interact with the man again when he returned to deliver a separate package two days later.
This second encounter made her feel “very vulnerable”.
Having snapped a photo of the van’s licence plate, the woman filed a police report and notified Amazon’s support services.
But in another disappointment, her experience was described as an “inconvenience” by the company’s customer service representative.
Amazon said the man is a commercial contractor and not an employee of the corporation, which has an estimated value of $3.823 trillion.
The woman said Amazon should be doing more to protect its customers from the threat of sexual harm.
“As they are making squillions out of this, they absolutely should be spending a good bunch of it making sure customers are safe in their homes.”
In the meantime, she will not be using Amazon’s services again.
The incident, which occurred in Costa Brava, is now the subject of an investigation.
Spanish police have taken a sample of the alleged semen as they investigate the incident.