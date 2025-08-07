Dave Letele and Stuart Nash on the Herald NOW panel.

NZ Order of Merit recipient finds delivery driver masturbating in her home

A recipient of New Zealand’s Order of Merit was disturbed to discover a delivery driver masturbating in her Spanish home.

The British woman, who splits her time between Spain and New Zealand, ordered a bug repellent through Amazon Marketplace on July 15.

As she told The Guardian, the delivery quickly became a distressing ordeal.

When the driver arrived, she buzzed him through and told him to wait while she went to the bathroom.

The 72-year-old, who did not wish to be named, was then surprised to find the man inside her bedroom with his hands in his shorts.