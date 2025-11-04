Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

NZ On Air launches KIDOGO, a new YouTube hub for local kids’ content after study into children’s media consumption

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Today on The Front Page, host of The Fold podcast for The Spinoff, Duncan Grieve, is with us to discuss how this shakes things up.

New research has highlighted the need for smarter ways to serve children in local media, prompting NZ On Air to announce the launch of a new content hub.

Today, the public media funding agency, along with Te Māngai Pāho, released the third iteration of their “Where Are the Audiences”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save